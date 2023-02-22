Tinubu/Shettima Campaign mobilizes 32m voters

.

Omeiza Ajayi & Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Tinubu-Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council has expressed its readiness to use its network of support groups and membership to mobilize at least 32 million votes for the All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Saturday’s Presidential election.

It said the figure is independent of what the APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC would mobilize for its standard bearer.

National Coordinator of the Campaign and former deputy governor of Nasarawa state, Mr Silas Agara disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said; “I am particularly excited to reveal that our structure is in every of the 1,776,974 polling units. We are in every ward of all states in the country.

I am extremely delighted to reveal the structures we have in place nationwide have assured us of a minimum of five million votes for our presidential ticket.

“We are optimistic that the over ten thousand Tinubu and Shettima registered support groups with the TSGICC have the potentials of delivering additional 27 million votes!

“We have also set up a ‘situation room’ and ‘call centres’ to monitor the election process and outcome in real time.

Gentlemen of the press, finally may I seize this opportunity to call on all supporters of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remain calm and law abiding as we approach the zero hour. We firmly believe that our party and candidates have a date with history. Both are making history”.

According to him, the massive crowds that always welcome the APC presidential campaign train in each of the 36 states of the Federation and Abuja bear testimony to the popularity and acceptance of the duo of Tinubu and Shettima.

Also speaking, a former National Vice Chairman of the party, Ntufam Hilliard Eta noted that the Naira Redesign police which was meant to demarket Tinubu is now working in his favour as Nigerians have realized those responsible for their sufferings.

He said; “When the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN brought out the Naira Redesign Policy, it was named ‘Naira Redesign’ but from implementation, we have seen that the term was wrong. It should have been ‘Naira Confiscation’ because Nigerians cannot access their own money. This was why Asíwájú reacted instinctively. He did same against military dictatorship and also reacted instinctively when Obasanjo decided to withhold the allocation to Lagos LGAs.

“A policy that was designed to demarket him (Tinubu) has become a policy that is creating a love affair between Asíwájú and the grassroots because they have now come to the realization that the only Presidential candidate who is in their corner is Asíwájú.

“The policy has energized the campaign, it has energised the people and Nigerians are ready to stand toe-to-toe with Asiwaju. Everybody is ready to vote for Asíwájú on credit. The Naira scarcity has energized the campaign”, he added.