Tinubu, most competent candidate to refix Nigeria-Maritime workers

…Stage support walk

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Workers in the Maritime Sector, have expressed support for the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, describing him as the most competent among the contestants in the 2022 February 23 presidential poll to refix Nigeria.

The workers, under the aegis of Asiwaju Maritime Networks, ASM, therefore, called on other colleagues to join in canvassing support for good governance in Nigeria as hope will be renewed by Tinubu-Shettima candidacy when elected as president after the poll.

The convener of ASM, Usman Kaoje, made the remark during a sensitization and solidarity rally, tagged: “Walk for Asiwaju,” held in the Apapa ports area on Friday.

He stressed the essence of the walk for Asiwaju, who he described as a game changer and trailblazer,: “The essence of the walk is to enlighten our people on the importance of voting for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a game changer, trailblazer and transformer.

“We believe he can do it in the maritime sector, that is why we concentrate on the area in Apapa which is the Maritime hub in Lagos.”

While speaking, former state Chairman of APC, Tunde Balogun, who joined in the walk, commended the maritime groups for a good gesture supporting the party and believing in Tinubu-Shettima, as renewed hope to refix Nigeria.

He assured the group that the state’s governments will always create an enabling environment for every sector to strive courtesy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s blueprints and all he has raised as exemption leader.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Lawal, Director General of Arewa Support Movement also applauded the group for mobilizing such a large crowd to walk for the APC Presidential candidates, explaining that the Arewa Support Movement have always been supportive of any groups that canvassed for Tinubu,

“Arewa Support group works and trades within the Apapa community, in the maritime industry, that is why we came to walk in support of our candidates Senator BolaTinubu/ Kashim Shettima’s candidacy.

“There are several sector that are here today due to Bola Tinubu’s outstanding achievement that he has done in Lagos as well as several idea that is needed at the national level, ” Muhammed said.

The walk which was attended by party faithful across Apapa and its environs came out en mass en route Airways , Eleganza, Wharf, Nnewi Building, Burma Road, Local Government and Tincan communities in Apapa.