Tinubu making gaffes due to campaign pressure – Femi Pedro 

By Miftaudeen Raji

A former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu was making gaffes due to campaign pressure.

Pedro stated this in an interview on Channels Television programme tagged, “The 2023 Verdict,” on Monday.

He described Tinubu’s gaffes as mere slip of tongues, which were occasioned by pressure from campaigns.

According to Pedro, Tinubu is fit both mentally and physically to lead Nigeria.

He said mistakes are common and not unusual, adding that anybody can commit such blunders.

Pedro, who was the second-term deputy to former Lagos governor Tinubu between 2003 and 2007,

Some of the gaffes from the APC campaigns that trended online include; “PDAPC,” “balablu” and “down payment for a roasted corn.”

But, Pedro said, “He (Tinubu) might have made few slips here and there; everybody does that. The other time (Iyorchia) Ayu on national TV said PDP should be rejected. He didn’t mean PDP, of course, but it was a slip.

“When you’re on a campaign trail, the pressure, the noise, the gravitas, the general rally atmosphere, you can easily have a slip of tongue. That is not unusual and it’s not unheard of all over the world.

“Asiwaju is very fit, he is fitter than me. He is energetic and he is everywhere. Asiwaju’s cognitive skill is perfect; most of the speeches we hear or read are doctored. That is the narrative that has been presented by the other opposition to make him seem unfit.”

Pedro, a member of the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council, said Nigerians had nothing to worry about as regards Tinubu’s health and cognitive abilities.

“I was with him two days ago in Abuja with other leaders. I was pleasantly impressed by his energy, his vigour; he has not been hiding. We have seen him speak before in Nigerian economic summits, town hall meetings in Kano, Rivers and Lagos,” he said.