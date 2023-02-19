‘Tinubu committed to excellent healthcare system’

By Dickson Omobola

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APC PCC Medical Directorate, Dr Iechukwu Odikpo, has restated the commitment of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, in improving the country’s health sector.

He said Tinubu’s plans for the nation’s health sector cover critical areas which include human resources, brain drain, health tourism, infrastructure, universal health care and health financing, adding that Nigerians must do everything humanly possible to actualise the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

Speaking at a town hall meeting, Odikpo said: “Since our recent democracy started in 1999, I have always admired the good fortunes of Lagos politicians because they have a great leader in Asiwaju and secretly wished I am from Lagos State. Lagos politicians have enjoyed awesome mentorship and a well structured organisational order, courtesy of Tinubu. An extraordinary talent hunter and builder.

“Today is historic in the annals of Nigeria’s medical evolution as we have assembled the best across Nigeria Medicare to dialogue on how to better our health care sector and services. Yesterday is no longer ours to recover but tomorrow is ours to win and we must win tomorrow in the interest of our future generations and our great country Nigeria.

“Healthcare as presented in our manifesto is a complete document, covering critical areas like human resources, brain drain, health tourism, infrastructure, universal health care, health financing. However, we want Nigerians, especially medical professionals and our youths to be part of our actions and decisions hence this town hall meeting.

“To carry out a positive action in life, you must develop a positive vision. Ladies and gentlemen, all of us here today will agree with me that Nigeria is blessed with great potentials to lead the world in almost all areas of human endeavors but what has weighed us down is our Nigerian environment, ladies and gentlemen let’s change our environment, so we can start excelling here like we excel in diaspora.

“Today we should thank God for giving us Asiwaju, an astute visionary leader who changed Lagos state narratives and by the grace of God will be on the driver’s seat of Nigeria as the president come May 29th, 2023. The wheel of change will be accelerated by his wealth of experience and statesmanship. Today, I am very excited to be part of this history in making a new Nigeria with Tinubu, the thinker, the doer and the tamer of the Atlantic Ocean. I implore you all to put in your very best in the new Nigeria project, Renewed Hope.”