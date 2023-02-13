Sokoto Dep Gov seeks support for Atiku

Alhaji Manir Dan’iya, Sokoto State Deputy Governor has called on Nigerians to support the presidential bid of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.



Dan’iya, who made the call on Monday at the PDP campaign rally in Tambuwal Local Government Area of the state said the call was in the interest of national unity, peace and progress.



“It is clear that the Atiku/Okowa presidential bid is the right combination our country requires now.

“We believe the two have clear vision and mission to change our country’s fortune for the better.



“Part of their priorities, if elected include, restoration of the nation’s general Security, harnessing agricultural potentials, boosting our economy, creating employment opportunities and empowerment programmes, among others,“ he said.



The deputy governor, who is the Senatorial candidate for Sokoto North district also urged the people of the area to support continuity in governance by voting for all PDP candidates in the state.



In his remarks Malam, Sa’idu Umar, the PDP governorship candidate pledged to ensure more democratic dividends for the people of the state.



Umar restated his commitment to follow the footsteps of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, by executing projects that were of direct benefit to the populace.



Earlier, Alhaji Abdussamad Dasuki, the PDP House of Representatives candidate for Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency assured the people of the area on the party’s commitment in ensuring the best living standard for all.



Dasuki, who was a member in the 8th Assembly pledged that if given the mandate, he would continue from where he stopped, adding, “the good people of my constituency will judge my past performances.”

In a related development, Tambuwal, has urged the people of the state to use their PVCs wisely by voting for all PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections.



Tambuwal, who spoke at Shagari LGA PDP campaign rally said: ”Atiku Abubakar is second only to late former second Republic President Shehu Shagari.



“This is considering his dynamic political ideology to address critical challenges bedeviling our country.”

Tambuwal added that voting for PDP in Sokoto at the forthcoming elections would pave the way for continuity in governance, ” this will by extension guarantee even distribution of the scarce resources to the people of the State.”



Speaking earlier, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman, the Director-General, PDP campaign council in the state, expressed satisfaction with the reception received from the party loyalists across the 23 LGAs of the state.



Suleiman, a former minister of Youths and Sports urged all PDP members to sustain the ideology of the party for the transformation of peace, unity and progress of the country.