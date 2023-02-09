Senator Adeola empowers 5,500 market men, women in Ogun West

Senator Adeola Olamilekan, Chairman, Senate Committee on Finanace

.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola has donated the sum of N137million as part of microfinance empowerment scheme to over 5,000 market men and women in Yewaland.

The empowerment programme, tagged ‘Oloja Yayi’, was organized in conjunction with Nigerian Institute of Oceanography and Marine Research (NIOMR), Lagos.

Disbursing the financial empowerment through bank transfer at a colourful event held in Ilaro, Yewa South local government area of the State, Senator Adeola, said the essence of the empowerment was to eradicate poverty among market men and women in Yewaland.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance equally noted that, the empowerment of 5,500 market men and women was the beginning of developmental strides that will happen in Ogun West if elected as Senator in the February 25 National Assembly election.

His words, “In the face of serious economic challenges facing our nation, there is no doubt that our market women and men are facing serious challenges in their trading activities of goods and services at the lowest level in our markets without much succor from government at all levels”.

“We have a good exception here in Ogun State with Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun’s commendable programme tagged “Oko Owo Dapo” which provided our market women and men some succor in trying times”.

“Without that programme our market women and men would have been left completely alone in the very difficult position in financing and re-financing their small-scale businesses from where they make a living as well as provide for their family. I commend the governor for this initiative. The closest to that supportive gesture in time past was also from the President Mohammadu Buhari led APC administration in the form of Trader Monie for some market women”.

He added, the programme was “to complement the laudable initiative of our governor and our party in time past that I deemed it fit to further address some of the problems facing our market women and men. I am facilitating this programme of empowerment tagged “Oloja Yayi” in Ogun West in conjunction with Nigerian Institute for Oceanography and Marine Research (NIOMR), with Start Up Grants for agro-manpower, artisanal manpower and cage culture carp specie restocking for market women and men”.

“This is a micro financing scheme to boost the businesses of our market men and women. It is not a loan but a grant to bring succor to a critical sector of our people”.

“My vision here is to further impact directly on critical sectors of the society in ways to cushion the effects of the downturn of the economy on vulnerable persons”.

Adeola appealed to beneficiaries to judiciously apply the grant to increase their various trades and not divert it to other uses unrelated to their marketing activities.

“Well invested, the grants will ultimately yield increase and profits for their businesses to improve their standard of living”.

“I’m also using this opportunity to support our governor, Prince Dapo Abidoun with this microfinance scheme for our market men and women in Ogun West. This will be the beginning of good things to come when I’m elected as Senator in February 25.

“I’m calling on market men and women to vote for APC and our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Please vote for APC from top to bottom.”

Speaking earlier, the Executive Director, Nigerian Institute of Oceanography and Marine Research Lagos, Prof. Abiodun Sule commended Senator Adeola’s giant stride for fast-tracking developmental projects to Ogun West.

According to the Executive Director, no Senator in the entire country has outperformed Senator Adeola in terms of infrastructural development.

He said, in the year 2022, Senator Adeola empowered over 100,000 women and youths in Lagos West.

He, therefore, called on the beneficiaries of the financial scheme to reciprocate the gesture by voting APC.

In her address, the Iyaloja General of Ogun State, Chief Yemisi Abass appreciated Senator Adeola for rendering support to the market women and men.

Chief Abass said the financial support would prevent traders in the state from obtaining loans with high-interest rates.

She assured Senator Adeola of the market women’s votes at the poll as show of their appreciation.

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries were given N25,000 each as start-up capital to support their businesses.