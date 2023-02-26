Senate spokesperson, Bashiru, loses seat

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Senate spokesperson, Dr Ajibola Basiru has lost his bid to return to the senate losing to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Fadeyi Olubiyi.

Announcing the result of the election at the Osun Central Senatorial collation centre, Osogbo City Hall, Olonkoro, the collation officer, Professor Ibrahim Usman disclosed that Olubiyi scored 134, 229 to defeat Basiru who polled 117,609 while Labour Party candidate, Oyebode Babasola, scored 2,292.

Also, the PDP candidate for Osogbo Federal Constituency, Moruf Adebayo polled 71,677 votes to defeat his APC rival, Abosede Kasumu-Ogo-Oluwa who scored 58,992 votes.

According to the collation officer, Dr Isiaq Egbewole, the Labour Party candidate scored 1,930 votes to emerge third.