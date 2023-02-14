Saboteurs behind naira, fuel crises – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has attributed the current hardship occasioned by fuel and naira scarcity to the activities of saboteurs.

Gbajabiamila made this known in Lagos on Tuesday, during the launching of the second phase of a transport initiative called “Gbaja Ride”, designed to empower his Surulere constituents .



He said the fuel crisis and the lingering scarcity of naira notes were carefully contrived by some elements to derail the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to achieve political motive.



He said the House of Representatives was working hard to rescue citizens from the current hardships towards bringing relief as soon as possible.



“As your representative and Speaker, I have a good understanding of the current hardships and discomfort being faced by many Nigerians, without exception to my constituents.



“The lower legislative chamber under my leadership has been on the side of the people, working tirelessly to rescue them from these difficulties.



“I am glad that the judiciary has also confirmed our position on the implementation of the policy of naira redesign ”



He said the naira swap policy was a well-thought-out one, which had unfortunately been hijacked and politicised.



He alleged that some elements had created crisis around the policy just to stop the All Progressives Congress(APC ) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, from wining the presidential election .



He said the plot seemed to be failing as Nigerians were still keeping faith with the APC and Tinubu in spite of what they were going through.



“Nobody can convince me that it is not a plot to stop Asiwaju from becoming the president of this country .



“But I am glad that our God is a wonderful being, as the plot these people sat together to hatch he has intervened .



“I have followed the campaign team to the East, North and everywhere with Asiwaju and I doff my hat for Nigerians.”



Gbajabiamila urged Nigerians to cast their votes for Tinubu on Feb.25 ,saying he would not disappoint Nigerians if elected .



He said none of the candidates vying for the presidency had the capacity or competence to lead the country, except Tinubu.



Speaking on the “Gbaja ride”,the Speaker said the first edition kicked off in June 2018 with 30 new buses ,160 motorcycles and 25 tricycles.



it was designed to empower the constituents and ease movements.



He said the second phase had been better structured to offer better bus services to the people of Surulere at very low fares.



Gbajabiamila said the new 35 buses would be run in partnership with members of Lagos State Park and Garages Administrators and that many routes would be covered by the buses.



He, however, said the buses would offer free rides to teachers ,students and residents who are above 70 years.



He explained that the scheme was one of his many interventions geared towards improving the lot of the people of the constituency.

Earlier, Mr Sulaiman Yusuf, Chairman, Surulere Local Government, commended Gbajabiamila for the initiative.



He said the scheme was another proof that the Speaker was committed to the wellbeing of the people of his constituency .



“This is another proof that the Speaker cares .He has done so much for the people of Surulere and we are so proud of him.



Mr Fouad Laguda, APC Chairman in the area, also thanked Gbajabiamila for the initiative, saying it would ease movements of people of the area as well as provide job opportunities



He urged the people of the area to continue to keep faith with APC and vote all the party’s candidates on Feb.25.

