Road cutting is strategy to protect people from terrorists — Kogi govt

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Kogi State government has clarified the excavation of some roads in Kogi Central as a deliberate security measure to cut off traffic on roads with a view to restricting the use of the roads by criminals, who had been breaching the peace of the area with attendant loss of lives and properties.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications in the state, Kingsley Fanwo, the government drew the attention of the public to an explosion that rocked the Okehi Local Government Secretariat Complex a few days ago, as well as the Okene blast of December 29, 2022, during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state.

According to him, the security agencies ensured no life was lost as a result of the recent explosion, but the State Government convened an emergency Security Council Meeting to address the security challenges in the area with a view to devising strategies of averting possible future occurrence, especially as the state witnessed a similar explosion on December 29, 2022 at Okene.

“One of the measures arrived at was to restrict the number of routes to the flashpoints to enable security agents properly mount effective surveillance on the other access roads for the safety of the people, especially as they go to the polls on Saturday February 25.

“We thank the State Ministry of Works and Urban Development for their proactive efforts on the road,” he stated.

He was asked if the outburst of a senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state could be taken to mean that she was benefitting from the seeming insecurity in Kogi Central, noting that the candidate had not considered it expedient till now to sympathise with the people over the recent explosion.

“To her, their lives do not matter. But she was quick to characteristically blackmail the state government when measures were taken to protect her people,” he said.

He warned those sponsoring terrorism in the state to desist as security agents had enough evidence to nab masterminds.

“Some of the masterminds of the Okene blast of December 29, 2022 have been arrested and they are giving useful statements to security agents.

“With the current measures in Okehi Local Government, we are confident that the cowards who attacked the symbol of unity of the Okehi people will not escape from justice,” he disclosed.

“As a Government, our responsibility is to protect the Kogi people, and sometimes, we have to take drastic and even temporarily discomforting steps to achieve that.

“INEC and security agents have not complained about accessing every part of Okehi Local Government Area in particular and Kogi Central in general. Why is she crying on behalf of INEC when as an institution, INEC has communication structures and platforms?”

The state government called on Kogites to disregard allegations of trying to use local militias to harass voters, saying, “The protagonists of such fiction are elements who want to create panic in the state because of desperation to provoke chaos to cover up for their political feebleness.

“We assure the people of Kogi Central and Kogi State in general to come out en masse to cast their votes as adequate security arrangements are in place to protect them before, during and after the polls. Those who need to worry are criminals who will never be spared in the state.”