Reasons you should switch to solar



By Chidera Ejiofor, Managing Director, Green Force Group

If you haven’t made the switch to solar, you are sitting on a long thing.

Did you know that David Adeleke aka Davido and Philip Moses aka Pheelz were right? Quick factcheck – log in to your favourite music player and cue the hit jam, Electricity.

“Vibes on a frequency, ah, ‘Til infinity (oh no), Steady on a different p… It’s all about the energy, ah” says the lyrics. Electricity in its basic form is about how energy is generated. Now you know.

But on more serious note, the use of solar energy which is a renewable and clean source of electricity is becoming increasingly popular. The reasons for this uptake aren’t far fetched – accessibility, reliability, affordability, and most importantly, sustainability are key factors driving adoption of solar is an important cost-effective source of energy.

It should be stated that by deploying clean, renewable energy resources, the transformation of the rural economy, improvement of human livelihoods, and poverty alleviation becomes more feasible. On one level, energy propels economic development by serving as the launch pad for industrial growth, access to trade and markets as well as attracting foreign investment while on the other hand, produtivity can be enhanced and local income generation potentials are increased. However here are compelling reasons why you should make the switch to using solar energy for your electricity needs today.





The environment will thank you

Research has shown that the current energy sources primarily – coal, oil and gas are impacting negatively with attendant costs to the environment, as such they cannot be ignored. The good news is that solar energy is a clean and renewable source of electricity that does not produce harmful emissions or pollutants. This means that it does not contribute to air and water pollution, global warming, or climate change. Understandably, climate change, is arguably the biggest environmental challenge facing the world due to the increased warming of the earth’s atmosphere. This has led to droughts, flooding and even starvation in some countries. By using solar energy, individuals can help to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to a healthier planet. Did you know that – for each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of solar generated, there is a substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants?



Save some cost – Underpinned by significant innovative technologies, there has been a reduction in the costs for electricity from utility-scale Solar photovoltaics (PV). These panels are becoming more affordable and efficient, making it possible for homeowners to generate their own electricity and save money on their monthly energy bills. Also considering that electrical rates and tariffs are increasing, the cost of fuel and diesel for self-generating electricity have also been jerked up. Let’s not talk about the maintenance costs of these generating plants. It therefore makes sense that cost savings from using solar energy can add up, making it a smart investment for the long term. So, let’s shatter this table – solar has become more cost-competitive compared to conventional energy.



Welcome to Independence

When last did you hear the resounding chorus of – “UP NEPA”! Maybe a few days ago? A critical look at our current energy/power landscape shows that we are still bedeviled by electricity blackouts and a pervasive reliance on self-generated electricity, which contributes hugely to noise and air pollution. Solar energy allows individuals and businesses to generate their own electricity, reducing their dependence on the traditional energy grid. This makes them less vulnerable to power outages, natural disasters, and other events that can disrupt the supply of electricity. GreenForce Group is a leading player that provides clean, alternative solutions to individuals, communities and businesses with a view to increase productivity and efficiency thereby producing maximum results. Can you imagine the increased economic activities in your community just because you are able to independently generate electricity via solar?



Let there be Jobs

On many levels, it is expected that the growth of the clean energy industry will create new job opportunities in fields such as manufacturing, installation, and maintenance. As it stands, according to the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) about 26 million Nigerians in rural communities are unable to access power from the existing national grid while over 80 million people lack access to quality electricity. Did you know that the World Bank claims that the estimated economic cost of power shortages in Nigeria is about US$28bn? There are documented case studies across the world of how access to a solar mini-grid which has various communities to electricity has led to economic transformation – attracting private investment, stimulating industries like manufacturing and expanding business opportunities which invariably will lift many Nigerians out of poverty. What’s more – renewable energy projects can be set up in small units and therefore scalable and well suited for community management and ownership.

Considering the multiplier effect that access to energy as enunciated in the Sustainable Development Goal 7.1 and 7.2 which addresses accessing affordable, reliable and modern energy services by 2030, we should all be advocates for solar and renewable energy use.