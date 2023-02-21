Presidential poll: We’ll lead by no less than 3m votes – Kwankwaso 

.

The Rabiu Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), says its presidential candidate will defeat its nearest rivals by no less than three million votes at the Feb. 25 polls.

The PCC made this known on Monday in a statement by Chief Precious Elekima, Coordinator, South-South and member of Kwankwaso’s PCC management team.

According to the Council, Rabiu Kwankwaso will convincingly win the forthcoming presidential election to prove that Nigerians can elect very competent and vibrant leaders.

The Kwankwaso group also said that it was not true that it would collapse its political structures to accommodate the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

The council said that Atiku would rather ”collapse his structure and join Sen. Kwakwanso Presidential campaign team at an event scheduled for Feb. 22, 2023, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel’’.

”His supporters are expected to be compensated with some good positions in government, but not himself Atiku Abubakar, the PDP Presidential candidate, for obvious reasons.

”We are putting everything to ensure that we don’t carry baggage that may rob the Kwakwanso government of trust,” it stated.

The statement also appealed to ”the good people of Nigeria to come en masse and vote for a man known for his trust and integrity which will save Nigeria’’.

Elekima also expressed the Kwankwaso team’s appreciation to ”all those who have been calling to authenticate the false statements’’.

He also advised members of the media ”to verify all stories before publishing because falsehood spreads like a virus’’.