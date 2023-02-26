Presidential election: Peter Obi leads in Anambra polling units

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is comfortably leading in all polling units where election results have been have been declared so far in Anambra State.
Obi, a two-term former Governor of Anambra State is contesting the elections with Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).
The results so far declared are highlighted below:
Nkpor Polling Unit 010, Nkpor Junction in ldemili North LGA, Anambra State
Presidential
Labour Party- 140
YPP- 00
APC- 00
APGA- 00
PDP- 01
APN- 01
Invalid- 2
Senate
Apga- 23
YPP- 07
Labour party- 99
APC-02
PDP-16
Invalid-2
House of Representatives
YPP- 04
Apga- 22
APC- 10
LP- 99
PDP -11
PU 011 Nkpor
Presidential
LP- 233
APGA- 01
PDP 00
YPP 00
APC 00
Senate
LP- 128
APGA- 56
APC- 8
PDP- 22
YPP- 17
House of Representatives
LP- 113
APGA- 63
APC- 16
PDP- 21
YPP- 17
PU 012 unit
Presidential
LP -187
PDP – 2
NNPP -3
APC – 0
YPP -0
APGA -0
Senate
LP -135
APC -3
YPP -7
PDP -27
APGA -2
NNPP -2
House of Representatives
LP -109
APC -8
YPP -10
PDP -29
APGA -26
NNPP -2
