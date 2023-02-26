Presidential election: Peter Obi leads in Anambra polling units

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is comfortably leading in all polling units where election results have been have been declared so far in Anambra State.

Obi, a two-term former Governor of Anambra State is contesting the elections with Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

The results so far declared are highlighted below:

Nkpor Polling Unit 010, Nkpor Junction in ldemili North LGA, Anambra State

Presidential

Labour Party- 140

YPP- 00

APC- 00

APGA- 00

PDP- 01

APN- 01

Invalid- 2

Senate

Apga- 23

YPP- 07

Labour party- 99

APC-02

PDP-16

Invalid-2

House of Representatives

YPP- 04

Apga- 22

APC- 10

LP- 99

PDP -11

PU 011 Nkpor

Presidential

LP- 233

APGA- 01

PDP 00

YPP 00

APC 00

Senate

LP- 128

APGA- 56

APC- 8

PDP- 22

YPP- 17

House of Representatives

LP- 113

APGA- 63

APC- 16

PDP- 21

YPP- 17

PU 012 unit

Presidential

LP -187

PDP – 2

NNPP -3

APC – 0

YPP -0

APGA -0

Senate

LP -135

APC -3

YPP -7

PDP -27

APGA -2

NNPP -2

House of Representatives

LP -109

APC -8

YPP -10

PDP -29

APGA -26

NNPP -2