Pregnant woman, 43, dies after fight over N350 debt in Bayelsa

.

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A 43-year-old woman, identified as Mrs Akumere Aregbare has reportedly died after she was punched by a 38-year-old woman, identified as Eniekeduo Atabala during an argument over the delayed payment of a N350 debt owed her.

The deceased, an indigene of Amassoma community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, sustained a cut on the nose after being punched and was reportedly rushed to a church instead of a hospital.

Community sources said after non-stop bleeding, she was later rushed to the hospital where she slumped and died.

The source said: “They both had dispute, which led to a fight and unfortunately, the woman from Ogobiri hit the other woman at a bad spot, which led to her death.

“The deceased went to recover her money. The other woman insisted that she does not have any money to pay. After much verbal embarrassment, she went inside and brought out the N350 to pay. But when the deceased continue raining verbal insults on the accused, she hit her on the nose.”

Meanwhile, irate youths from Amassoma community were later said to have invaded the family home of the suspect and set it ablaze in a reprisal.

However, two of the alleged arsonists were later arrested by the police.

Contacted, spokesman of the state Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the development, saying: “On February 19, 2023, about 0900 hours, one Mrs. Akumere Aregbare, 43 years, fought with one Eniekeduo Atabala, 38 years, at Ogobiri community in Southern Ijaw, the fighting led to the collapse of Mrs. Akumere.

“She was rushed to the General Hospital where she was confirmed dead. The corpse had been evacuated to the mortuary, while the suspect was arrested.”