Police declare Nigerian lady wanted for allegedly defaming NUJ chairman

The Nigeria Police have declared one Rachael Iyonmana, a Nigerian lady living abroad, wanted over offences bordering on alleged defamation of character and cybercrimes.

The Public Relations of the Edo Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, made this known to newsmen in Benin.

Nwabuzor said the lady was declared wanted due to her failure to appear at the command for questioning over a petition by the chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Edo.

The police spokesperson said the NUJ chairman reported that he woke up on Jan. 10 to an obscene publication about him, which was authored by the suspect and shared on social networking sites.

In the publication, he said the suspect maligned the personality of the complainant, alleging that he was a kidnapper, wooing women around and siphoning their hard-earned money.

“It appears the lady stays abroad; living outside the shore of Nigeria. As we know that the world is a global village where everybody can communicate from one angle of the world to the other.

“She blackmails the complainant that he is a kidnapper, that he goes about wooing ladies and siphoning their bank accounts; their hard-earned money.

“That amount to offences bordering on Defamation of Character, cyberbullying, Cyberstalking, False Information and Obscene publication,” said Nwabuzor.

Cyberstalking contravenes Section 4 (1b) of the Cybercrime Act punishable with three years or an N7 million fine or both; while Cyberbully contravenes Section 24 (2b) of the same Act punishable with 10 years or an N25 million fine.

Obscene publication on the other hand is a punishable offence under Section 233D of the Criminal Code with a jail term not exceeding three years or a fine not exceeding N400.

The police PRO noted that one would have expected the lady if she had any issue with the NUJ chairman to lodge a complaint before the state Commissioner of Police, Zone 5 Police Headquarters or Inspector-General of Police.

“She cannot be a judge in her own case by trying to malign the character of this personality mentioned.

“When the complainant came up with his petition, the CP approved it for investigation. The woman has been reached via phone to appear before the Edo Police command for questioning and we are yet to get her response,” he said.

The police spokesman urged members of the public with useful information about the whereabouts of the suspect to report at any police station or the office of the state Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of investigation.

He said the command had already secured a warrant of arrest in respect of the lady from a High Court in Benin.