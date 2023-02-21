Peter Obi: Stop using PANDEF for disgraceful outing, YNDAC warns PANDEF’s Youth wing

.

Urge PANDEF youth wing who rejected Peter Obi’s endorsement by Clark, and others to stop polarising the Niger Delta Region

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

FIVE days to the Presidential election, a group under the aegis of the 21st-century youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience ( 21st CYNDAC) has condemned in very strong terms, statements that the youth wing of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF has rejected the endorsement of the Labour Party Presidential candidate and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, warning that they should stop using a big name like PANDEF for what they described as their disgraceful outing.

The 21st CYNDAC in a statement yesterday by its Coordinator, Izon Ebi urged the youths who rejected Obi’s Presidential candidature which had already been endorsed by the former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark not to polarise the Niger Delta region.

The statement read, “The 21st-century youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience ( 21st CYNDAC ) frown at the politics taken too far and asked the misguided, gullible so-called youth wings of PANDEF to stop polarising the Niger Delta by working against the general endorsement of PETER OBI.

“The 21st CYNDAC, therefore, warns the misguided youths masquerading as the Pandef youths from Reformed Niger Delta Avengers to desist from their shameful venture and support the collective will of the Niger Delta and Nigerians in particular.

“Our attention has been drawn to certain news that flew across the media space, where some misguided individuals believed to be working for the PDP, took a step too far in their old-fashioned politics, by trying to hijack the name of the PANDEF youths to counter the endorsement of the former governor of Anambra state, Mr Peter Obi, by PANDEF and all the registered Niger Delta groups.

“The 21st CYNDAC is a subset of the PANDEF YOUTHS and therefore are core members of PANDEF, we are assuring Nigerians that there is no crack in the political walls of PANDEF and since there are no aggrieved persons within the group, no group was authorised to make any publication using the name of our PANDEF or YOUTHS, without due consultations. We have spent the last 24 hours consulting with Niger Delta people, to know if any group has disagreed with our unanimous endorsement of PETER OBI and the Labour Party, the answer that we got was a resounding General solidarity for Labour Party.

“Therefore, we the 21st CYNDAC are advising these few individuals that are paid by the PDP to act the script of Trojan horse, by serving the people of the Niger Delta a rejected political idea, using a big name like PANDEF for their disgraceful outing, to abstain from such a bizarre act, trying to hoodwink Niger Delta to their shameful venture. If that is not enough for them, we advise them to make their insignificant voice heard by getting their permanent voters card ( PVC ) and face the rest of the Niger Delta people in the forthcoming presidential election.

“We want to warn these old politicians against this type of shibboleth that is capable of pushing the Niger Delta into political haggled-piggledy.”