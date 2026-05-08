2027: ‘If Obi fails Nigerians, we’ll remove him’ — NDC Reps aspirants

Obi

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — House of Representatives aspirants on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, on Friday warned that Peter Obi would be removed from office if elected president in 2027 and failed to meet Nigerians’ expectations.

The remarks came during a press conference in Abuja where NDC aspirants and members of the Coalition for the Protection of Democracy, COPDEM, outlined plans to build what they described as an accountable and people-oriented opposition platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The event followed the recent defection of Obi and former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to the NDC amid ongoing opposition coalition talks.

Speaking during the briefing, Nnamdi Iroegbu, NDC aspirant for Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency of Imo State, said: “Every government must be held accountable, including a Peter Obi presidency. By the time he comes on board and fails to do the bidding of the Nigerian people, he will be disengaged.

“The 11th Assembly will definitely not be like the previous ones by the time Nigerians give us their mandate. So, I am begging Nigerians not to allow themselves to become willing tools in the hands of the oppressors.

“One thing is also certain. There will not be any breach in 2027. There will be no announcements of the results while we are sleeping. INEC should also realise that it is not an appendage of the government.”

Backing a possible Obi-Kwankwaso presidential ticket, Akor Christian Oche, National Youth Leader of COPDEM, described the alliance as a strong political combination.

He said: “Gladly, our consensus candidate, the one we are looking up to become the next president of Nigeria, Peter Obi, has joined the NDC. Obi didn’t just join; he came with Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso and the entire Kwankwasiyya Movement. This is a good combination for Nigerians.

“The division has been established long ago by the political class. They have divided us along religious and ethnic lines. But this coalition of the O-K Movement, a marriage between the North and South, is indeed a welcome development.”

The conference, themed “Rescue Nigeria: Consolidating Hope, Building a New Beginning,” focused on economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment, and governance concerns.

According to Gambari Ismaila, aspirant for Bwari Constituency in the Federal Capital Territory, “This is a national awakening. This is the moment we draw a line in the sand and declare that enough is enough.

“Our hope is not dead. It is alive, angry, and rising like a mighty tide ready to sweep away failure and mediocrity.

“We reject a democracy that only comes alive every four years to produce the same pain and disappointment.

“We are building a movement, a massive, unstoppable national movement, that cuts across ethnicity, religion and region. A movement powered by justice, equity, security and shared prosperity.”

He also paid tribute to Henry Seriake Dickson, founder and National Leader of the NDC.

On his part, Kingsley Ndube, aspirant for Anaocha/Njikoka/Dunukofia Federal Constituency of Anambra State, said many of the aspirants were motivated by patriotism rather than personal interests.

“You can see that many of us are not coming from the establishment. We are vying for the National Assembly because we are passionate about this country. We will always ask questions.

“Outside politics, they have no serious means of livelihood. Therefore, all our legislative duties must be people-oriented.

“This is also to ensure we assert our position as the incoming lawmakers and ensure the 11th National Assembly will definitely be different from the other ones. It will be about service to Nigerians and that is what we are here for.”

Other participants said COPDEM would continue mobilising support for the opposition coalition.