Peter Mbah condemns attacks, killings in Enugu

Peter Mbah

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has expressed anger and shock over the recent attacks on campaign trails in parts of Enugu State, describing it as savage and war on democracy.

This was even as he sent heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and called for expedited investigation of the incidents in order to bring the culprits to book.

Mbah spoke vide a statement he personally issued in Enugu on Friday.

He said: “I received with shock and a deep sense of loss the reports of the Wednesday, February 22, 2023 attacks on the campaign trails of the Labour Party, Peoples Democratic Party, and All Progressives Congress in parts of our state, which resulted in loss of lives, including that of the candidate of the Labour Party for Enugu East Senatorial District, Oyibo Chukwu, some party supporters and a driver in the campaign trail of the PDP candidate for Enugu North/Enugu South Federal Constituency, Hon. Ofor Chukwuegbo.

“These dastardly acts stand condemned in totality. They are senseless, savage, and do not represent who we are as Ndigbo and Ndi Enugu. This is a lethal shot at the soul of our state and democracy. Therefore, it must not go unresolved and unpunished.

“I call on the security agencies to take immediate steps to investigate the incidents with a view to bringing the culprits to book. I urge them to provide an enabling environment for our people to excercise their franchise without fear of molestation.

“Meanwhile, my heart goes out to the families of the deceased as well as the affected political parties. I convey heartfelt condolences to the family of Oyibo Chukwu and the Enugu State chapter of the Labour Party.

“They will continue to be in our prayers for the inner strength to pull through these trying times and for the peaceful repose of the souls of our departed brethren”.