By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has won his polling unit in the ongoing Saturday Presidential election.

At the Tandu polling unit, Kwankwaso won with 284 votes.

2023 Presidential Election

NNPP 284

APC 112

PDP 0

LP 0