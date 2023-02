By Ozioruva Aliu

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate in Edo North Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has won his polling units.

Oshiomhole according to INEC Pulled 479, votes to defeat his closet rival and the Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Francis Alimikhena who got 39 votes while the Labour Party candidate garnered 5 votes