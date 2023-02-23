Olumide Aderinokun: An emerging star in Ogun politics

By Johnson Idowu

Ogun State in the Soutwestern Nigeria is a state with many political bigwigs whose tentacles spread across the length and breadth of Nigeria. In addition, the political history of Nigeria cannot be completed without reference to many big players from the Gateway state.

From the late Premier of Western region, Obafemi Awolowo to former Interim Head of State, Late Ernest Shonekan, Late Olabisi Onabanjo, Late Moshood Kasimawo Abiola (GCFR), former Head of State and president, Chief Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo (GCFR), former governors, Olusegun Osoba, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Senator Ibikunle Amosun (CON). Ogun State prides itself as a force to reckon with in the politicking of Nigeria with the crop of individuals that have emerged in the political landscape.

The contributions of these individuals to the development of Nigeria, Western region, Southwest and Ogun State cannot be overemphasized. Awolowo was popular during his days as the founder and facilitator of many firsts in Nigeria with his administration introducing free education, building West Africa’s first skyscraper, Cocoa House in Ibadan, first stadium, first television station, among many other notable achievements. The times and memories of MKO Abiola in Nigeria’s politics is such that is known to both young and old in the Nigeria society.

Abiola was popular for his philanthropic gesture towards every individual without favoritism or nepotism, little wonder he emerged the winner of the nation’s free and fairest election in 1993. He was an icon of democracy.

In the 20th and 21st century politics, the impact of Senator Ibikunle Amosun in developing Ogun State has been adjudged by many as unprecedented with his giant strides in infrastructure development and industrial revolution. Amosun indeed gave the state a new face and positioned it to an enviable position amongst its contemporaries in Nigeria. Time will not permit to tell of the giant strides of other individuals mentioned above.

As the above generation are winding up and the quest for individuals who can fit in their shoes in terms of quality representation of the people, bringing good governance and sustaining the pace setting of political stability in Ogun and indeed Nigeria, there emerges a man who has demonstrated the capacity and tenacity to fit into the shoes of these great men both past and present. He is Chief Olumide Aderinokun. He was born into the Owu clan of the Egba people in the Ogun Central Senatorial District some 52 years ago.

Aderinokun as fondly called by friends and admirers, is set to be the emerging star boy in Ogun politics or he can be best described in the parlance of hip hop artistes as ‘the next rated act’ of Ogun politics. Having demonstrated many qualities of good leadership, Aderinokun has shown compassion with his many interventions into community plights, bringing succor to individuals and fostering quality living of the people of the state.

In terms of philanthropy, the Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom can be likened to the late Aare Onakakanfo, MKO Abiola. Another quality that has positioned Aderinokun as the next big deal in Ogun is his ability to engage with the grassroots. His continuous engagement with the common man in the society has given him a sense of understanding of the plights of the less privileged with efforts made within his little capacity to alleviate their sufferings.

Unlike the typical Nigerian politician who are known not to be consistent and concerned about their interest first, Aderinokun has demonstrated a paradigm shift in the practice of politics with his consistency in political ideology.

Since his involvement in politics in 2010, he has remained a committed member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) without cross carpeting even when the odds were down and not in his favor. This has further proven his continuous saying that he is not into politics to amass wealth but to serve the people. A clear message that people of Ogun Central cannot expect less from the successful business man and building contractor.

As 2023 elections draws near and Aderinokun hopes to be elected as the senator representing Ogun Central senatorial district, it is my hope that the people will give opportunity to this young man who has demonstrated qualities that the next generation of leaders should emulate in bringing about the Nigeria of our dreams.

After closely following the campaign activities in Ogun Central and public interviews, Aderinokun has proved to be the best man to succeed Senator Amosun. His eloquency combined with passion to serve and understanding of grassroots challenges distinguish him as the people’s choice for the seat in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Majority of the populace in Ogun Central are not surprised by Amosun’s backing of PDP’s Aderinokun because he has chosen competency, good track records and zeal to implement his ADEtide plan over anything. The mantle of the senatorial zone sits well with Olumide Aderinokun and he leads as the best man for the job.

Idowu writes from Quarry, Abeokuta in Ogun State. ([email protected])