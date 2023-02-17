NASFAT organises lecture for peaceful polls, good governance

Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT) has concluded plans to organise a set of programmes to promote good governance in the country as the national elections draws nearer.

In a statement credited to the Chief Missioner of the Society, Imam Maruf Abdul Azeez Onike, the programme scheduled to hold this weekend is themed Attainment Of Good Governance: The Joint Task Of Leaders And Followers.

According to him, the programme will commence today, Friday, 17th February, 2023 with a Jumat Khutbah titled: The Roles of Citizens In Electing Good Leaders .

According to the Chief Missioner of NASFAT, the topic will be delivered as the sermon across all NASFAT Jummat Service locations in Nigeria and the Diaspora.

The programme will continue during the Asalatu Sessions which will hold across all NASFAT locations worldwide on Sunday,19th February, 2023 with a lecture titled Making Nigeria Work For All Nigerians: Our Collective Responsibility.

This will be followed by Special prayers for the nation for a peaceful and successful 2023 General Elections.

This programme is a Spiritual and Social Responsibility initiative of the leading Islamic society for which it has earned the reputation of a peace loving and social development focused Organisation.

Similar programmes were organised prior to 2015 and 2019 general elections as part of citizenry engagement and enlightenment efforts.