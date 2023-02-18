Naira redesign: Sanwo-Olu decries extortive practice by PoS operators

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has expressed displeasure over the extortive practices by Point of Sale (PoS) operators, as well as petrol station attendants.

Sanwo-Olu said this while addressing newsmen on the current situation caused by the Naira redesign in the country, on Saturday at the Lagos House, Marina.

He said that due to the situation, the operators had become extortive.

Sanwo-Olu appealed to those involved in such behaviour to desist from such sharp practices.

”We have noticed with dismay the rampant incidents surrounding some of the players in the financial services value chain (PoS agents/operators); as well as petrol station attendants.

”They have taken the current challenges to mean an opportunity to extort hard-working and law-abiding Lagosians with extortionate service charges on funds withdrawal and sale of PMS.

”It is especially in difficult times like these that we all need to be our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers and do everything we can to contribute to lessening the hardships faced by our fellow Lagosians.

”This is not the period to sacrifice empathy, compassion, and humanity on the altar of profit-making,” the governor said.

He urged Lagos, residents, to resist the opportunists who sought to take advantage of the anger and frustration that were being felt to hijack the situation and foment trouble.