NAHCON releases hajj slots to states, FCT, Armed Forces, as Kaduna tops

…Armed Forces get 548

…20,000 goes to private tour operators

By Ishola Balogun

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has released the allocation of hajj slots to each states including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT; the Armed Forces with Kaduna state getting 5,982 as the highest.

Kaduna is closely trailed by Kano State having 5,902 slots.

This was made to newsmen at the end of the exco meeting which ratified the allocation.

It was gathered that 20,000 have been reserved for all the Tour Operators and the slots will be allocated to them after the outcome of the verification and licensing exercise.

According to the statement, all the the states are expected to remit payment of 50% of the 2022 seat allocation to Commission before the February 10, deadline.

The commission states that inability to comply by any state with the deadline date will lead to reduction in allocation to such state.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria( NAHCON) hereby announced the 2023 Hajj allocation to the 36 State Pilgrims welfare boards/agencies/ Commissions, including the FCT and the Armed Forces after the end of the Exco meeting which ratified the allocation.

“The seat allocation/ distribution is as follows:

Abia 53

Adamawa. 2669

Anambra. 39

Bauchi. 3, 132

Bayelsa. 35

Benue. 236

Borno. 2,735

Cross Rivers. 66

Delta. 74

Nassarawa. 1,567

Niger. 5,165

Ogun. 1,139

Ondo. 436

Osun. 1,054

Oyo. 1,441

Yobe. 1,968

Ebony. 117

Edo. 274

Ekiti. 197

Enugu. 40

FCT. 3,520

Gombe. 2,301

Imo. 30

Jigawa. 1,525

Kaduna. 5982

Kano. 5,902

Katsina. 4,913

Kebbi. 4871

Kwara. 3,219

Lagos. 3,576

Plateau. 1,984

Rivers. 50

Sokoto. 5,504

Taraba. 1,590

Zamfara. 3,083

Armed Forces 548

Private Tour Operators – 20,000

“Kogi state will be released after the conclusion of the ongoing review of its activities while allocation of Akwa Ibom state was suspended due to non-renewal of its operating license,

“Meanwhile, all the the states are expected to remit payment of 50% of the 2022 seat allocation to Commission before the 10th of February deadline. Inability to comply by any state with the deadline date will lead to reduction in allocation to such state,” NAHCON said.