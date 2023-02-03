NAHCON releases hajj slots to states, FCT, Armed Forces, as Kaduna tops

…Armed Forces get 548
…20,000 goes to private tour operators
By Ishola Balogun
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has released the allocation of hajj slots to each states including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT; the Armed Forces with Kaduna state getting 5,982 as the highest.
Kaduna is closely trailed by Kano State having 5,902 slots.
This was made to newsmen at the end of the exco meeting which ratified the allocation.
It was gathered that 20,000 have been reserved for all the Tour Operators and the slots will be allocated to them after the outcome of the verification and licensing exercise.
According to the statement, all the the states are expected to remit payment of 50% of the 2022 seat allocation to Commission before the February 10, deadline.
The commission states that inability to comply by any state with the deadline date will lead to reduction in allocation to such state.
“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria( NAHCON) hereby announced the 2023 Hajj allocation to the 36 State Pilgrims welfare boards/agencies/ Commissions, including the FCT and the Armed Forces after the end of the Exco meeting which ratified the allocation.
“The seat allocation/ distribution is as follows:
Abia 53
Adamawa. 2669
Anambra. 39
Bauchi. 3, 132
Bayelsa. 35
Benue. 236
Borno. 2,735
Cross Rivers. 66
Delta. 74
Nassarawa. 1,567
Niger. 5,165
Ogun. 1,139
Ondo. 436
Osun. 1,054
Oyo. 1,441
Yobe. 1,968
Ebony. 117
Edo. 274
Ekiti. 197
Enugu. 40
FCT. 3,520
Gombe. 2,301
Imo. 30
Jigawa. 1,525
Kaduna. 5982
Kano. 5,902
Katsina. 4,913
Kebbi. 4871
Kwara. 3,219
Lagos. 3,576
Plateau. 1,984
Rivers. 50
Sokoto. 5,504
Taraba. 1,590
Zamfara. 3,083
Armed Forces 548
Private Tour Operators – 20,000
“Kogi state will be released after the conclusion of the ongoing review of its activities while allocation of Akwa Ibom state was suspended due to non-renewal of its operating license,
“Meanwhile, all the the states are expected to remit payment of 50% of the 2022 seat allocation to Commission before the 10th of February deadline. Inability to comply by any state with the deadline date will lead to reduction in allocation to such state,” NAHCON said.