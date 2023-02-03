NAHCON Hajj Institute commences academic activities

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria( NAHCON), midwifed Hajj Institute of Nigeria (HIN), will formally begin its 2023/24 academic session on Tuesday 7th February 2023 at the Hajj House Conference with the first set of students/ enrollees.

The epoch-making occasion will be declared open by the Honourable Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu who will administer the Matriculation Oath, while the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Musa Bello, will be the Special Guest of Honour.

The Institute will commence with a 4- week certificate program for the members of the Board of the commission on” Strategic Management of Hajj and Umrah Operations”.

The Chairman CEO, Alh Zikrullah Kunle Hassan expressed delight at the final take-off of the institution.

“We hasten to congratulate all our stakeholders for the feat we have been able to achieve. We cannot lay claim to have solely achieved this. As such, we recognized the contributions of the past board.

“I, therefore, want to implore all the stakeholders to work together as build-up partners to uplift this institution to the highest pedestal even as we shall leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the sense of esteem of future Hajj managers is uncompromisingly preserved.”

The HIN is one of the headlight agendas of the current board with the vision to build professional Hajj Managers to administer Hajj in the future.

The idea to establish a Hajj Institute was contained in NAHCON Establishment Act 2006 and was on the front burner of the successive board of the Commission but it witnessed a more rapid pursuit in 2020, when the Commission sought and obtained the Provisional Approval of the National Board for Technical Education,(NBTE) to establish and run the institution.