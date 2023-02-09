Mimi Bartels appointed General Manager of Filmone Studios

…studio to run as stand-alone production outfit within Filmhouse

A former Head of Production at FilmOne Entertainment, Mimi Bartels has been appointed as the General Manager of Filmhouse Group Holdings.

The company made this official announcement in statement signed by its Chief Marketing Officer, Lolu Desalu, on February 7, 2023 at an event celebrating key milestone achievements of FilmOne in the past year.

According to the statement, FilmHouse Group is repositioning FilmOne Studios division, which will now operate as a standalone production outfit separate from FilmOne Entertainment.

Desalu noted that Mimi brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to her new role, having midwifed a number of feature films, including “Battle on Buka Street,” “Aki and Paw Paw” and several others.

“She is well-known for her ability to bring together talented production teams and has a strong track record of delivering successful film projects in Nigeria.

“As General Manager of FilmOne Studios, Mimi is committed to creating equal opportunities for women in the film and production industry. She believes that diversity in leadership and on-screen representation is key to creating compelling and authentic storytelling.

“Under her leadership, FilmOne Studios will release more than 10 films in 2023 alone, including highly anticipated titles such as “Domitilla – The Sequel” and “Journey to the East.”

Kene Okwuosa, Group Managing Director of Filmhouse Group, said, “Mimi is a great professional and we have full trust in her ability to lead FilmOne Studios to great success. She has been with the company for nearly seven years and;

“We are confident that her experience and passion will drive the studio to new heights. We are thrilled to have her at the helm of FilmOne Studios and look forward to seeing the impact she will have on the African film industry.”

Responding to the announcement, Bartels said, “I am honored to take on this new role and I am excited to lead FilmOne Studios into the future. The past few years have seen women increasingly dominate the film and production industry;

“I look forward to harnessing their power, while helping to promote the hard work of young creatives across the content. I am confident that with the support of Filmhouse Group Holdings and the talented team at FilmOne Studios, we can achieve great things,” she added.