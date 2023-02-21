Militant groups catalog Tinubu’s ‘sins’ against N’Delta

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

WARRI- REFORMED Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, and nine other militant groups, in the Niger Delta, have renounced the All Progressives Congress, APC, citing alleged ‘sins” of the Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Bola Tinubu.



Rising from a meeting in the creek of Delta state, the general officer commanding, GOC, self-styled “Major General” Johnmark Ezon-Ebi, aka Obama, said: “We have critically assessed and seen with clear evidence that Tinubu is the root cause of our predicament in the Niger Delta region, in the last seven and a half years”.



“Therefore, we declare total rejection of Tinubu and his APC draconian party in the entire Niger Delta region and we urge fellow Nigerians to gather the courage to reject Tinubu and his APC party at the polls on Saturday.



“We align with the Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa rescue mission in other to liberate and bring Nigerians out of these shackles of poverty and economic hardship that Tinubu and APC inflicted on us.

“We also call on all sons and daughters of Niger Delta, and all well-meaning Nigerians to support Atiku and Okowa of the PDP, vote for them massively on 25th of February 2023, because they are the answers to our prayers and agitation for a better Nigeria, true federalism, devolution of power to the state and local governments is key.



“They will change the narrative Nigerians are facing right now, and rescue us from the shackles and chains of the APC maladministration all these years.



“Tinubu’s sins against our region are many. According to Tinubu, he was the brain behind the formation of APC, the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari, and its subsequent winning to cut short a second term for our son, former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.



“Tinubu openly claimed, and we have seen that he was the arrowhead of why the APC government neglected and retarded Niger Delta people for standing with their son against Buhari, during the 2015 presidential election.



“Tinubu has opposed the actualization of true federalism and restructuring, which he did openly by opposing the National Confab that former President Jonathan PDP- led administration inaugurated because of his hatred for the progress of Nigeria and Nigerians.



“In the last seven years, the horror that Tinubu brought to befall us is best described as a death trap of maladministration, and by his selfish hidden agenda of becoming a southern President after Buhari’s second term. For this action, we declare he is an enemy to the people of our region and we cannot rule out his sins just like that, and by extension entire of Nigeria.

.“Why are the nation’s four refineries no longer functioning, in comatose since Tinubu and his APC- led federal government took over power in 2015? All four refineries were functioning under the PDP- led administration before Tinubu brought APC.



“Nigerians are now at the mercy of Tinubu, the number one cabal and the sole beneficiary of the Buhari-led APC administration, so where are the Save Nigeria Group and its organizers?





“Tinubu was part of the Buhari-led administration that abandoned the over $16 billion Ogidigben Export Processing Zone, EPZ, project, which former President Goodluck Jonathan performed the groundbreaking ceremony in 2014, at Escravos, Warri South West local government area of Delta state, a project that would have created over 150, 000 direct and indirect jobs for our youths in the region. That was a project of unifying factor between the Ijaw in the Gbaramatu kingdom and its neighbor tribe, Itsekiris living in the riverine communities in the creek of Delta.



“The Tinubu APC government also abandoned the Gas City Project in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State and also neglected the Laudable Gbaramatu Deep Seaport project, and Gbaramatu NIMASA Dockyard Floating project started by the Jonathan-led PDP government.

“He is a man that hurts and never forgives and his hate for Niger Deltans is beyond a reasonable doubt if we may ask how many seaports in the Niger Delta region did Tinubu encourage functioning? Rather, he stood against and prevailed on all previous federal governments not to allow other seaports to function from 1999 until date because of his selfish reasons of greed.



“Where is the Gelegele seaport project that former President Goodluck Jonathan’s government of PDP, approved for the Bini in the 2010/2011 budget? He had already approved the establishment and kick-starting process of the Gelegele seaport at the federal executive council, that year. RNDA militant group is asking Tinubu, Adams Oshiomohle, and their APC where the Gelegele seaport in Edo state is now.

“Also, where is the NIMASA School of Science and Technical College, Okoloba, situated in Okoloba community, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta state, which was approved by former President Goodluck Jonathan PDP administration?



“Tinubu, where is the proposed Agge Deep seaport in Agge community, Ekeremor Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, that former President Goodluck Jonathan’s federal government of PDP approved?

“We must Tinubu about the Ibaka Deep seaport in Akwa Ibom state; and where is the approved Olokola Deep seaport in Ondo state, which Jonathan’s administration gave the nod?