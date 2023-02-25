Man arrested while transporting N2m to politician in Gombe

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has taken into custody one Hassan Ahmad in possession of N2 million cash allegedly meant for a politician in Gombe.

The ICPC Spokesperson, Mrs MrsAzuka Ogugua, who said this in a statement in Abuja, added that the cash was in both old and new notes

She said that the suspect was arrested on Friday by the Troops of 33 Artillery Brigade Operation Safe Conduct deployed to Alkaleri in Bauchi State and handed over to the Bauchi State Office of the anti-graft agency.

”Ahmad was in possession of N900,000 cash in new naira notes and N1.1 million in old naira notes and the funds were being conveyed in a tinted black Hilux vehicle with registration number JMA 85 AZ.

”The funds, which were packed in a “Ghana Must Go” bag, comprise six bundles of N1000 new notes of N600,000; six bundles of N500 new notes of N300,000, and old two hundred naira notes of N1.1 million.”

According to her, the suspect has confessed that the funds were being moved to Gombe State for a politician.

She said that further investigation by the Commission was ongoing over the case.