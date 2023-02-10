Lobi Stars: Why we’re doing well in NPFL – Iorfa

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi, Dominic Iorfa has attributed the successes being recorded by the club to the tremendous support it is enjoying from the Benue state government.

He made the disclosure during an interaction with newsmen at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi.

Iorfa who commended the Governor Samuel Ortom led government for its commitment to ensuring the success of the club in the Premier League said all members of the team were working round the clock to ensure that the team secured a continental ticket at the end of the season.

He said the blend of experienced and young players has also helped the team record successes saying his resort to embarking on local government tour with the team also helped him discover good talents that have added value to the team.

The former Nigerian striker who commended the team work in the team said “we are building our teaming gradually and systematically and I can tell you that we are making progress.

“I can assure you that we are happy with the team. The people and the government are also happy with the team. It’s a function of hardwork and dedication on the part of everyone.

“The state government is also not playing with the welfare of the players. The government makes sure that we get necessary funding to enable us travel for our matches and provide our basic needs.

“You all know that our home matches are being played in Jos because of the embargo on Ape Stadium given the condition of the pitch; we are coping until our pitch is ready.”