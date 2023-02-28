Live Updates: Presidential elections results

We are on another break

Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has called for another break. We’ll be back.

Welcome back, as Peter Obi wins Cross River, Ebonyi, Delta, Anambra

Peter Obi of Labour Party won the state he governed for two terms with 584,621 votes. The closest was Atiku, 9,036 votes.

Tinubu was 5,111, while Kwankwaso 1,967 votes.

ANAMBRA

EBONYI

DELTA

CROSS RIVER

Break!

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu has called for a two-hour break.

We will be back to bring you live updates when announcement of results of the presidential election held across the country on Saturday, February 25, resumes.

Close call in Sokoto; Atiku wins

The race was very close in Sokoto State. However, Atiku Abubakar of PDP won with 288,679 votes. Tinubu had 285,444; Obi, 6,568 and Kwankwaso 1,300 votes.

Tinubu wins in Zamfara

In Zamfara state, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Tinubu won with 298,396 votes.

Atiku got 193,978; Obi, 1,660 and Kwankwaso, 4,044 votes.

Kwankwaso win Kano with 997,279 votes

In Kano, it was a landslide for NNPP’s Rabiu Kwankwaso. He got 997,279 votes.

The closest was APC’s Tinubu, who got 517,341 votes. Atiku was next with 131,716, while Labour Party’s Peter Obi got 28,513.

Atiku takes Kaduna, Kebbi

Low turnout in Bayelsa; Atiku wins

Obi wins in Plateau with over 100,000 votes

Atiku claims Bauchi

Tinubu wins Kogi with wide margin

Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, won Kogi State emphatically with 240,751 votes.

Atiku (PDP) got 145,104 votes; Obi, 56,217, while Kwankwaso got 4,238.

Abia votes Labour

In Abia State, the presidential election results as held on Saturday, February 25 are:

APC: 8,914

PDP: 22,676

LP: 327,095

NNPP: 1,239

Edo votes Peter Obi

In Edo State, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the presidential election results as held on Saturday, February 25 are:

APC: 144,471

PDP: 89,585

LP: 331,163

NNPP: 2,743

Atiku takes Akwa Ibom

Obi wins Abuja with wide margin

Peter Obi of Labour Party, LP, has won in the Federal Capita Territory, FCT, Abuja, with 281,717 votes.

The closest is Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, with 90,902 votes.

Results from Benue State

In Benue State, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the presidential election results as held on Saturday, February 25 are:

APC: 310,468

PDP: 130,081

LP: 308,372

NNPP: 4,740

Niger State presidential election result; Tinubu wins

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has announced the presidential election results from Niger State, as held on Saturday, February 25.

According to INEC, total votes cast are 813,355; total valid votes, 778,668.

While APC got 375,183 votes; LP, 80,452; NNPP, 21,836 and PDP, 284,898.

Gov Ikpeazu, Abaribe wait as INEC declares Abia South senatorial poll inconclusive

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has the declared the February 25 Abia South senatorial poll inconclusive.

Returning Officer for Abia South senatorial election, Prof. Georgina Ugwuanyi, who addressed party agents at the collation centre in Aba, explained that there are 108 polling units which had issues requiring rescheduled elections.

She, however, announced the available results of the election, but did not declare any winner or the total number of votes of the polling units where elections are yet to hold.

She said: “The available results of the election showed that Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe of APGA scored 49,693. LP’s Chinedu Onyeizu scored 434,904 while Governor Okezie Ikpeazu scored 28,422.”

Last week’s election a sham – Okowa, Datti-Ahmed

A screenshot from the live press briefing.



By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Dr. Yusuf Ahmed Baba-Ahmed have dismissed last week’s Presidential election as a sham.

The duo said this at an ongoing joint press conference, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Reading from a prepared text, Governor Okowa said what the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was doing by announcing results yet to be uploaded on its portal after being transmitted using the BEVAS technology and the IREV.

Presidential election result from Taraba

The breakdown of the result as announced by the state collation officer, Professor Mohammad Abdullaziz.

Registered voters:1,941,549

Accredicted voters: 521,442

Total valid vote: 499,358

Rejected vote cast 18,460

Total vote cast :517,818

VOTES BY POLITICAL PARTIES

A: 309

AA 387

AAC 291

ADC: 1089

ADP 715

APC: 135165

APGA: 4526

APM : 471

APP: 384

BP:376

LP: 146315

NNPP 12818

PDP: 189017

SDP: 4000

PRP:579

NRM:609

YPP: 313

ZlP: 1994

Presidential election result from Chibok

Presidential election results for CHIBOK LGA, Borno State.

APC: 4191

LP: 337

NNPP: 27

PDP: 8714

NASS polls: Gov Bagudu loses Kebbi central to Aliero

After a long delay by the Independent National electoral commission (INEC) Kebbi state following the disappearance of the returning officer, professor Bazata of the federal University Birnin Kebbi who replaced the missing returning officer of the disputed Marafa ward results on Tuesday declared serving Senator Muhammadu Adamu Aliero winner.

Aliero polled 126,588 votes to defeat the incumbent governor Bagudu who polled 92,389 votes “that I the returning officer hereby declare Muhammadu Adamu Mainasara Aliero having won the majority votes is returned elected.

Emulate Jonathan, concede defeat, Tinubu tells Atiku, Obi

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Bola Tinubu has asked his closest opponents in last Saturday’s Presidential election, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan and concede defeat.

Tinubu who made the remarks through his Special Adviser on Media, Public Affairs and Strategic Communications, Mr Dele Alake also cautioned both the PDP and the LP against calling for a cancellation of the exercise, saying the election is like pregnancy which cannot be aborted when it has reached full term.

Ignore Obasanjo’s call, allow INEC do its job, Gen Akinrinade tells Buhari

A former Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff, General Alani Akinrinade, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s call to cancel the 2023 general elections on the basis of alleged compromise and manipulation.

Akinrinade made this call in a press statement he issued and made available to Vanguard on Tuesday.

Electoral act violated in conduct polls – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue, has said that there were violations of the Electoral Act in the conduct of both the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Terver Akase, and issued on Tuesday in Makurdi.

#NigeriaElections2023: Obi wins Imo with 352,904 votes

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced Labour Party’s Peter Obi winner of the presidential election held in Imo State on Saturday.

The returning officer for the state, Charles Esimone, announced the results on Tuesday in Owerri.

He said that Obi scored 352,904 while Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress scored 66,171 votes.

Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, got 30,044 while Rabiu Kwankwaso got 1,536 votes.

Esimone said the result were collated in 26 of the 27 local government areas of the state, as violence prevented collation of the 27th local government.

Polls: Obi sweeps 18 LGs in Delta

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, has won 18 out of the 25 local government areas of Delta State, leaving seven local government areas for his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Obi took Ika South, Aniocha North, Ethiope West, Oshimili North, Ndokwa West, Ukwuani, Aniocha South, Ethiope East, Sapele, Ndokwa East, Oshimili South, Isoko South, Isoko North, Warri South, Okpe, Udu, Aniocha North, Uvwie and Ughelli North with 341,866 votes as announced by the State Collation Officer for the Presidential Election, Prof Owuneri Abraham Georgewill.

Atiku won in Ika North-East, Bomadi, Patani, Warri North, Burutu, Ughelli South and Warri South-West with 161,600 votes to come second.

Tinubu wins Oyo

Atiku wins in Adamawa

Atiku beats Tinubu, Obi, Kwankwaso in Katsina

***********************

Tinubu wins in Jigawa

Obi wins Nasarawa

Tinubu takes Ondo

Obi takes Lagos

Atiku wins Kaduna with 150,000 votes margin

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s presidential candidate in Saturday’s election, Atiku Abubakar, has emerged winner in Kaduna State. He beat his closest rival, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, with over 150,000 votes.

The final results, as collated and announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s returning officer, Prof. Muhammad Zayyan Umar, PDP won in 14 Local Governments, Labour Party in seven, while APC won two.

According to him, Atiku polled 554,360 votes ahead of Tinubu, who secured 399,293 votes, a margin of 155,067; Peter Obi, 294,494; Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, 92,962.

Out of the 4.3 million registered voters, 1. 4 were accredited in Kaduna.

Obi wins Enugu with wide margin

Atiku floors Tinubu, Obi, Kwankwaso in Osun

Tinubu wins Kwara with 263,572 votes

Atiku wins Gombe with 319,123 votes

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is announcing the results of the presidential election held across the country on Saturday, February 25.

Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC; Peter Obi of Labour Party, LP; Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, are the top contenders.

While it’s a swansong of contesting for Tinubu, the ‘City Boy’, and Atiku, the former Vice President, 70 and 76 years old, respectively, Peter Obi, aged 61, carries the hope of millions of Nigerians, especially youths demanding a new beginning.

Others are Dumebi Kachikwu of the African Democratic Congress; Kola Abiola, People’s Redemption Party; Omoyele Sowore, Africa Action Congress; Adewole Adebayo, Social Democratic Party; Malik Ado-Ibrahim, Young Progressive Party.

Prof Christopher Imumulen, Accord Party; Prof Peter Umeadi, All Progressives Grand Alliance; and Yusuf Mamman Dan Talle, Allied Peoples Movement.

Also in the contest are Hamza Al-Mustapha, Action Alliance; Sani Yusuf, Action Democratic Party; Nnnadi Osita, Action Peoples Party; Oluwafemi Adenuga, Boot Party; Osakwe Felix Johnson, National Rescue Movement; and Nwanyanwu Daniel Daberechukwu, Zenith Labour Party.

Stay with us as we bring you the results as announced by the electoral umpire himself, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.