Lagos commences sales of Hajj 2023 form Monday

…fixes initial deposit at N2.640m

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board will officially commence the sale of Hajj 2023 form from Monday February 6, 2023.

This was disclosed recently by the Hon. Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi at the Shamsi Adisa Thomas (SAT) Mosque, Ikeja, during a meeting with the intending pilgrims who could not perform the 2022 Hajj exercise due to limited slots allocated to the State by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

While urging the intending pilgrims, especially those who have not completed the Hajj fare of N2,640,000.00 paid in the year 2022 to go ahead and raise a bank draft of N1,340,000.00 in favour of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, he stressed that the Board would notify them if there would be any increment or reduction at the appreciate time.

He added that the state would not renege on its earlier promise of treating them with utmost priority before selling forms to new applicants.

He, therefore, urged them to hasten up to get a new form (free of charge) through their respective Local Government coordinators for proper documentation as well as updating their current information such as age, address, and health status due to the limited time given by the Saudi Arabian authority during the pre-Hajj visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in preparation for this year’s Hajj operation.

The Commissioner sought their understanding in respect of any increment in the Hajj fare, saying the State was not in control of fixing the fare but the prerogative of the Saudi Arabia Government and the exchange rate of the US dollar which affects virtually everything including airlines, accommodation, and other necessary activities.

Unlike the 2022 exercise in which the slots given were grossly inadequate and deprived many of them from performing the spiritual exercise, Elegushi expressed optimism that the State would be allocated enough slots this year that would accommodate more intending pilgrims.

In his welcome address, the Board Chairman, Engr. (Imam) Shakiru Ayinde Gafar appreciated the intending pilgrims for honouring the invitation despite the short notice.

The meeting was witnessed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic matters, Alh. Ahmad Abdullahi Jebe and the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Lolade Aina.

Also in attendance were the Board members which include Prof. Abdulkabir Paramole, Dr. Faosat Dabiri, Alh. Mojeed Sanni, Alh. Yusuf Ara and Hon. AbdulWaheed Lolade Shonibare.