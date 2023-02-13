Kano Labour Party gov candidate meets Tinubu

Governorship candidate of Labour Party in Kano state, Bashir Ishaq Bashir has met with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Bashir met with the presidential candidate of the APC on Sunday evening.

According to sources, Bashir and Tinubu’s meeting held in Abuja.

However, Bashir has yet to officially announce his defection from LP nor stated whether he would abandon his gubernatorial ambition.

The outcome of the meeting is not yet to be made public.

The meeting is coming barely two weeks after the gubernatorial candidate led other party leaders in Kano boycotted the rally of LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Kano.

Among those who shunned Obi’s rally were LP Presidential Campaign Council director in Kano, Mohammed Zarewa; state coordinator of Peter Obi’s campaign, Balarabe Wakili; and Idris Dambazau, a member of the presidential campaign council.

The pictures of Tinubu’s meeting with Labour Party leaders in Kano, has surfaced on social media.