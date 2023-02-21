Jonathan calls for violence-free elections

.

Ahead of next Saturday’s elections, former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has enjoined Nigerians to be patriotic, and peaceful and display true sportsmanship as they exercise their civic rights to vote for candidates of their choice.

Jonathan who stated this in a message to Nigerians released by his office on Tuesday also urged politicians to eschew hatred and violence, be circumspect in their actions and work towards consolidating the nation’s democracy.

On his charge to the youth, Jonathan said: “The future belongs to you; do not allow yourselves to be used as agents of destruction and violence. Nigeria is yours to build. This election provides you with the opportunity to be key partners in the nation-building process by electing leaders of your choice; those you can hold to account, those you trust to defend your future and guarantee unity, peace, and prosperity in our great country.”

The former President further noted that the 2023 election means so much to all the citizens, describing it as a moment of truth and courage. He stated: “Democracy has put our fate in our hands. It has given us power, the power to make the right choices, determine our future, and shape our destiny. I urge you all to make your respective choices in the best interest of our land. Let us make our choices peacefully and respect the choices and rights of others.”