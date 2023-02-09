INEC 90% ready for 2023 general election — Official

.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is almost 90 percent ready for the conduct of the 2023 general election.

The Kaduna INEC Administrative Secretary, Mr. Auwal Mashi, said this, on Thursday, at a stakeholder meeting in Mellinium Hope, Kaduna.

Mashi said that the commission held a successful mock accreditation to ascertain the functionality and efficacy of the BIVAS machine.

“Satisfactorily, the machines were perfectly okay.

“I can assure you that God willing, we will not have any problems with our machines,” he said.

Mashi said that about 408, 000 new Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and 228, 000 others transferred from other locations had been collected by their owners.

He said that sensitive materials for the election were already secured at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Mashi said that INEC was collaborating with the CBN to ensure the availability of cash for the running of the election without hitches.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting featured questions and answers sessions and participants were made up of politicians, and traditional and religious leaders among others.