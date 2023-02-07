Google to release its version of ChatGPT bot, named Bard

Google is set to release its version of ChatGPT conversational chatbot, which has been named Bard.

The artificial intelligence app is expected to compete with Microsoft which has invested billions in the creators of ChatGPT, a language app that convincingly mimics human writing.

Created by San Francisco company OpenAI, ChatGPT has caused a sensation for its ability to write essays, poems, or programming code on demand within seconds, sparking widespread fears of cheating or of entire professions becoming obsolete.

Recall that Microsoft announced last month that it was backing OpenAI and has begun to integrate ChatGPT features into its Teams platform, with expectations that it will adapt the app to its Office suite and Bing search engine.

The potential inclusion in Bing turned the focus on Google and speculation that the company’s world-dominating search engine could face unprecedented competition from an AI-powered rival.

According to media reports, the overnight success of ChatGPT was designated a “code red” threat at Google with founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page — who left several years ago — pulled back in to brainstorm ideas and fast-track a response.

The pressure to act was heightened by the poor earnings posted last week by Google-parent Alphabet, which fell short of investor expectations. The company last month announced that it was laying off 12,000 people as it put more emphasis on AI projects.

Google’s announcement came on the eve of an AI-related launch event by Microsoft, further that the two tech giants will do battle over the technology, also known as generative AI.

“Generative AI is a game changer and much like the rise of the internet sank the networking giants that came before (AOL, CompuServe etc.) it has the potential to change the competitive dynamic for search and information,” said independent tech analyst Rob Enderle.

“Google still largely lives off the fact their search engine is the most widely used, this could change that relegating them to history,” he added.