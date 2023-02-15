Folio communications  unveils book to boost FDI

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Folio Communications in partnership with Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) have unveiled the Nigerian Grand Book to among other things boost foreign direct investments (FDI) in the country.

Speaking at the Pre-launch press briefing on the launch of Nigerian Our Heritage project, General Manager, Folio Communications, Mr. Sunny Ikwuagu said the book was among critical initiatives and programs instrumental to the actualization of the broader objectives of the project.

According to Ikwagu, the book whose first edition would be released on June 1st, 2023 weighs about 30 kg with a dimension of 300mm by 700mm. It comes in full colour with pictorials, infographics, detailed accounts with historic events and features 100 Nigerian corporate institutions.

He said: “The Nigerian Grand Book is an impeccably researched compendium of the birth and growth of Nigeria, which is presented in two broads sections to reaffirm Nigeria’s bond of unity and diversity. It is an exclusive stand alone collectors’item, exquisitely handcrafted in limited editions.

“The book contains an impeccable account of events that bring better perspectives to understanding the dynamics of the Nigerian nation.

“It tells the Nigerian story, providing facts and figures that would not only inform the world including Nigerians in Diaspora about the rich culture and natural endowments, but as well as dispelling the myths and misconceptions about Nigeria.

“We believe that this project will engender an accelerated inflow of foreign direct investment through a well-coordinated mix of other sustainable activities.”

On his part, the Managing Consultant, Precise Platforms, Mr. Bolaji Okusaga announced that the organization would be having a boot camp based on the project.

“We want to use the Nigerian Grand Book as a platform for nestling the Nigerian dream and to that extent we are collaborating with private partnership to begin to help in that essence of nation building.

“To that end we are going to be doing a boot camp involving key corporations that can define the history of Nigeria and future oriented corporations that are likely to define our future.”