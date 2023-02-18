Five parties collapse structure for Atiku, PDP at Adamawa rally

Five out of the 18 political parties contesting in the 2023 general elections in Nigeria have adopted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the presidential election for next Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The five parties announced this at the grand finale of the PDP’s presidential rally holding at the Mahmud Ribadu Square, in Yola, the Adamawa State capital on Saturday.

The parties are the Allied Peoples Movement, African Democratic Congress, National Rescue Movement, Action Alliance and Action Peoples Party.

The National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Dantalle, who spoke on behalf of the parties, made the declaration.

The APM’s National Chairman had on Friday adopted Atiku’s candidacy in place of the only female presidential candidate of the APM, in the 2023 presidential race, Chichi Ojei.