Fire guts tanker under Blue Line rail bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy was averted on Tuesday, when men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, in a joint operation with the State Fire and Rescue Service, put out the fire that gutted a gas tanker under the newly constructed Blue line Rail Bridge, by Marina, Lagos Island.

According to eyewitness, the incident occurred when the gas tanker caught fire due the sparks from a generator within the yard of the Blue Rail Mass Transit line, Marina, at about 1pm.

The Permanent Secretary LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, who confirmed the incident said there was no casuality recorded.

Oke-Osanyitolu explained that the agency responded to the incident promptly before putting out the fire.

“The combined efforts of the Lagos State Fire service and National Ports authority (NPA) fire service and agency responders have controlled the situation with no risk of secondary incidents,” LASEMA boss assured.