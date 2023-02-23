Famous British football commentator John Motson dies at 77

Famous British football commentator John Motson is dead.

His family announced his death today (Thursday).

Motson died at the age of 77.

The late football commentary legend had a distinguished 50-year career with the BBC.

Nicknamed “Motty,” Motson retired in 2018 after covering 29 FA Cup finals and 10 World Cups.

A statement from the Motson’s family said, “It is with great sadness we announce that John Motson OBE died peacefully in his sleep today (Thursday).”

Describing Motson, BBC director-general Tim Davie said, “John Motson was the voice of a footballing generation — steering us through the twists and turns of FA Cup runs, the highs and lows of World Cups and, of course, Saturday nights on Match of the Day.

“Like all the greats behind the mic, John had the right words, at the right time, for all the big moments,” he added.

Tributes have continued to pour in for the late British football commentator.

Current Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker described Motson on Twitter as “a quite brilliant commentator and the voice of football in this country for generations.”

Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler said Motson “set standards that so many of us have tried to follow.”

Recall that Motson was awarded a UK state honour (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in 2001 for services to broadcasting.

Motson retired with the BBC at the end of the 2017/18 Premier League season.