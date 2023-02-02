Empress Njamah

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has finally penned down all the terrible things she went through and found out, in the hands of her estranged fiance, Josh Wade.

The actress made this known in a series of posts on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

Empress stated she had gotten back her Instagram page, while she recounted the emotionally draining experience in the hands of her partner.

She revealed that putting his picture on social media, gave many victims the opportunity to speak out.

She said, “I was glad I came out to speak, putting his picture out there has brought out so many of his victims. He’s known with different names and has really done terrible things to so many women.

“It’s his trade for years, take everything they have without mercy and blackmail them with their nudes. His pictures I out have exposed a lot about him, the appropriate authorities are on it.

“His still on the run, the police are on it. For those asking why I didn’t report to the police, of course, I did. I mustn’t put everything on IG.

“It’s a shame and a pity how a Blog took his fabricated story and wrote lies about me. Complete lies, we are our own problem.

“Reason victims can’t come out to speak cause of how people judge, (and) curse humiliate them. I have listened to over 100 women’s stories.

“It’s very sad that social media judges pick their phones to bully victims while the blackmailers roam the streets freely in due time when his apprehended by the authorities the real story will be made public and justice will be served.”

“When I said I have seen thousands of videos of known faces on his phones. People insulted me n said I was telling lies, not until people started opening up and talking.

“I have some of the videos I was able to take from his phones (which I gave the police). 2 reputable blogs confirmed it from the victims and reached out to me (thanks for being professional). Keep holding the facts, in due time).

"Same blackmailer has been to Kirikiri prison (if only you knew his offence) let me stop here for now.



“The blackmailer ran away with my car, international passport, 3 phones, valuables worth millions.

“After taking all my money, but not my life like he’s done to so many of his victims. Using my DM to chat with ladies asking if they want to meet someone who will change their lives for good. (I will never ask for such) then he starts chatting them up on his phone asking for dollar account and their nudes. So many fall for this and his blackmailing them already. Really sad.”

She added, “I went through a lot for months, all because I didn’t want my videos out there. Video calls this blackmailer recorded which people dating do and videos are taken from my house during my shower.

“Because of his evil intentions. I was able to escape and run for my life from his regular beating, threats, humiliation. (I practically lived in the hospital) because I exposed him, he then posted the videos thinking I was the same scared person. I overpowered him. Thank God I’m alive, free, getting my life back”.