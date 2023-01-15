Veteran Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has debunked rumours of having cancer, expressing gratitude to fans for their calls and prayers over the worrisome news.

The renowned actress, who took to her Instagram page on Sunday in a video clip to clarify the rumours of her having cancer, said she only spoke of having a cancer scare, which doctors felt was something serious.

According to her, she is doing well and does not have cancer but she was only misunderstood with her explanation in her first video clip on ‘Mercy’s Menu’.

She stressed that she only had problems with her thyroid but was perfectly okay and does not have cancer.

: “Hi guys, Okay, so first and foremost, thank you so much for all of you who have been calling and sending messages and prayers, thank you. I do appreciate it so much.

” But, I do not have cancer. I noticed that a clip from my TV show, Mercy’s menu, has been flying around and I think they cut the clip.

Also Read

“I said I had a cancer scare, it means that I had this swelling on my neck and my doctors felt it was something serious. I had problems with my thyroid, but I am perfectly okay.

“Thank you so much for all of your calls and your messages, the phone has been buzzing like crazy, I am perfectly fine and I do not have cancer.

” I am perfectly okay. So thank you so much for checking up on me, and thank you for sending those messages.

“Go back and watch the clip, it was completely misunderstood, I am fine, I do not have cancer in Jesus’ name, thank you guys so much,” she wrote.

Johnson is a Nigerian actress, politician and entrepreneur, who is good at what she does.

The 38-year-old actress made her debut in the Nollywood industry in 2003, when she featured in a movie titled ‘ The Maid’ which brought her to the limelight.

The mother of four has starred in over 200 movies which include: ‘Dumebi the Dirty Girl’ ‘Cooperate Maid’, ‘Desperate Ladies’, ‘And heart of a fighter among others.

She has received numerous awards and nominations, due to the ways she usually played her roles on movies.

The actress has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the entertainment industry, as such making her outstanding.

She is married to Prince Odianosen Okojie and her union is blessed with four kids.