One of Nigeria’s leading Entrepreneurs, Philanthropist and Leader, Emeka Oguchi has been described as a man, whose ideologies has salvaged many situations.

Born into a business oriented background, Emeka Oguchi holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and has thrived in gadgets’ manufacturing and distribution in Nigeria’s telecom market.

A man many have come to acknowledge as a solution provider, always a call away from solving issues for Clients and Businessmen.

“I had issues with my gadgets that top companies in the technology space could not solve, I was referred to Emeka Oguchi.

Guess what happened? I got solution to my lingering problem within an hour, he’s such a genius in his field,” Jasper Chibueze, a client was quoted.

He has been touted as a problem solver, who never disappoints, and his business ideologies are top notch, worthy of learning and imbibing, Tama Forteta said.

