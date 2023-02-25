Elections: Wike votes after hours of BVAS failure

Governor Nysome Wike of Rivers state has cast his vote in the ongoing Presidential and National elections.

Wike cast his vote at his polling unit 7 in Ward 9 in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The Rivers governor had earlier expressed disappointment with the functionality of the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to his polling unit.

Wike said, “The system is not working well. I waited for about two hours yet the BVAS is still not very functional.

“I don’t want to begin to suspect any foul play. But the reports I have received from other polling units appear to be the same experience.

“You wonder why it should be happening to Rivers State. I don’t want to make any suspicion yet. I don’t think it is encouraging.

“I believe they will extend the period till 6pm. Most places started from 8:30 but we are just starting. I am not happy with the preparation of INEC.

“Eligible voters are patiently staying in the sun to make sure that they cast their votes. Their patience cannot be taken for granted. Every Nigerian should be able to participate in this particular election.

“INEC should do everything within their power to ensure that people vote. If people don’t vote, people will not be happy.”