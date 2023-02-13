Elections: Why Obi can’t part with N2bn – Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani has explained why presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi cannot part with N2bn ‘mobilisation fee’ for leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Recall that a letter circulated on social media on Sunday alleging that Obi donated N2bn to the Christian leaders to facilitate his appearance in churches as way of support for his presidential ambition.

However, the Christian body has since denied the allegations.

A statement issued on Sunday by the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, described the letter as illogical and a failed attempt to drag the apex Christian body into the politics of 2023.

Okoh said CAN maintains its non-partisan stance and will not endorse or mobilise support for any candidate in the upcoming elections.

In a swift reaction to the development, the former lawmaker said Obi couldn’t have parted with such an amount of money going by his recent meeting with him at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) delegate congress.

Sani revealed this on Sunday via his verified Twitter handle, @ShehuSani: