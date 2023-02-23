Elections: DSS recovers deadly weapons, arrests bandits

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services has arrested a number of criminal elements and seized a large cache of lethal weapons from bandits and gunmen operating from different parts of the country a few days to the 2023 elections.

The DSS said in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Dr. Peter Afunanya, that the raids were carried out based on proactive and intelligence-led operations across the states.

Among the operations carried out by the services are those conducted on a property along the Airport Road in the Nasarawa Area of Kano State during which a huge cache of arms and other dangerous weapons were recovered, and a raid in Zamfara State which led to the arrest of a gunrunner, Aliyu YAHAYA, an associate of Kachalla Damina, a suspected bandit who operates around Dansadau, Zamfara State.

Similarly, the service also picked up two arm couriers: Tukur Usman and Illiyasu Adamu in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State on Tuesday and recovered 372 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm ammunition and 26 rounds of live ammunition for GPMG rifle.

The two men are suspected arm suppliers to bandits in Zamfara State. On the same day, the DSS had picked up Shafíu Usman and Ahmed Nasiru on the Barkin Ladi-Pankshin Road, Plateau State while on transit to deliver ammunitions to their customers and seized the 612 rounds of ammunition for GPMG-120 and AK-492 concealed in a bag of rice.

Before then, DSS operatives had arrested Fajuwon Isaac in Asaba, Delta State, and recovered 4,503 rounds of pump action rifle ammunition among others and also detained the quartet of Sunday Muokwue, Oforjeri Osita, Ude Bernard John and Okechukwu Emeka and recovered among others from them, one AK-47, 3,985 rounds of AK-47 ammunition from the suspects.

The secret service said that the operations are a continuation of similar ones executed in December 2022 and January, 2023 during which suspects were arrested and arms and ammunition recovered across the geo-political zones of the country.

The service said that it was working with other relevant agencies to bring those behind the violent protest in Sagamu, Ogun State, to book.

The DSS statement said, “As you are aware, the general elections will commence on 25th February, 2023-just a few hours from now. The DSS assures of its commitment to a peaceful exercise. It pledges its neutrality, professionalism and good conduct of its personnel to the democratic process. It will continue to discharge its mandate of disseminating timely, actionable and proactive intelligence necessary for tactical, operational and strategic decisions even beyond the elections.

“Also, it will partner with other sister security and law enforcement agencies; all levels and arms of Government and indeed all stakeholders particularly the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant Non-Governmental and Civil Society Organisations to ensure a hitch free electoral exercise. In this regard, we call on all citizens and residents to be law abiding before, during and after the elections. Eligible voters are enjoined to cast their votes without any form of violence and also maintain the peace after that.

“To achieve the desired environment for the elections, the Service engaged in proactive and intelligence-led operations across the States. For instance, on 22nd February, 2023, the Service conducted a legally backed search operation on a property along Airport Road, Nasarawa LGA, Kano State. During the operation, it recovered dangerous weapons including a gun, daggers, swords, jack-knives from the said building. Pictures are attached herein:

“Therefore, the accusation that the Service intimidated a particular political party in that State is untrue; otherwise, how come those weapons were found there? Are those objects of violence campaign materials? Whether in Kano or elsewhere, the DSS has provided equal opportunities for all political parties to engage in their lawful activities. We can say this without any form of contradictions or equivocations.

“On the same 22nd February, 2023, the Service arrested a gunrunner, Aliyu YAHAYA, an associate of Kachalla Damina, a suspected bandit who operates around Dansadau, Zamfara State. Items recovered from YAHAYA include: one GPMG Rifle; one chain of ammunition, One Hundred and Ninety (190) rounds of GMPG Ammunition, Twenty Eight (28) rounds of AK47 Ammunition and One (1) grenade. The suspect was going to deliver the armaments to DAMINA (See picture of Yahaya and the dangerous materials seized from him).

“In Kaduna State, two (2) arm couriers namely Tukur Usman and Illiyasu Adamu were arrested at Chikun LGA, on 20th February, 2023. Three Hundred and Seventy-Two (372) rounds of 7.62 X 39mm ammunition; Twenty-Six (26) rounds of live ammunition for GPMG rifle were recovered from them. The duo are suspected arm suppliers to bandits in Zamfara State. Earlier, on 22nd January, 2023, the duo of Shafíu Usman and Ahmed Nasiru were arrested on the Barkin Ladi-Pankshin Road, Plateau State while on transit to deliver ammunitions to their customers. Six Hundred and Twelve (612) rounds of ammunition for GPMG-120 and AK-492 concealed in a bag of rice were seized from them.

“In furtherance of its collaborative efforts, the Service has engaged stakeholders including the Media, Faith and Community Based Organisations, Civil Society and others. While this is part of its non-kinetic strategies to maintain peace and public order before, during and after the elections, it will also not rest on its oars to identify and disrupt subversive tendencies; be they terrorists, kidnappers, hostage takers or outlawed violent separatist agitators and their likes. In discharging its mandate, the DSS will be fair, objective, transparent and accountable but like the President has directed, “Firm and Courageous”. It will abide by the rule of law and comply with the tenets of democracy. The Service will be decisive in the implementation of its responsibilities and this will be done without let or hindrance.”

The DSS provided hot lines through which Nigerians could liaise with it during, before and after the elections.

It said, “To strengthen these efforts, the Service has consolidated its public communication platforms. For ease of access, its website (www.dss.gov.ng) will remain interactive as ever; same with the email ([email protected]). Citizens and residents are at liberty to reach out to any of our offices nationwide. Open lines at the Headquarters are: +234 9153391309, +234 9153391310, +234 9088373514. The Service Command offices at the Local Government and State levels have been directed to assist the Police which is the lead Agency in the exercise to ensure adequate security”.