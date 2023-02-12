Earthquake: Turkey seeks humanitarian assistance from Nigeria

.

The Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Nigeria has appealed for humanitarian assistance from Nigeria for victims of the earthquake that hit some provinces of Turkey on Feb. 6.

The Embassy made this known in a statement made available to the media on Friday in Abuja.

The Embassy said that the items would be sent to the victims immediately via Turkish airlines, indicating the addresses in Abuja and Lagos where the items should be dropped.

The statement reads “To the kind attention of volunteers who wish to make in-kind donations to those affected by the powerful earthquakes in Turkiye.

“Donations of the following most-needed items will be highly appreciated: Winter clothing for adults and children; winter jacket, overcoat, raincoat, boots, sweater, trousers, gloves neckpiece, neck scarf, beret, cop Socks, underwears.

“Other items are Tent, bed mattress (for the tents), blanket, sleeping bag, mummy Bag, Cotolytic stove with tube, heater cylinder, tube vacuum flask, thermos, torch, power bank, and generator.

“Food: (durable food items – canned food) baby food, formula, diapers, nappies, cleaning and hygiene materials, sanitary pads

“Please place your items in clear bags and provide the itemised list of the contents in the bag.

“The in-kind donations will be sent to Turkiye via Turkish Airlines in a speedy and prioritised manner.

“Donation collection point: are Abuja, No. 46 Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2 Abuja, FCT. Lagos, ARMADA international Limited, 8 Solomon Agbonton Road (Aerodrome Rood)”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Feb. 6, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit some cities of South-eastern Turkey and Syria, killing over 22,000 people and leaving a thousand of others injured and displaced.

President Recep Erdogan has declared a national emergency in Turkey and solicited for international humanitarian support.