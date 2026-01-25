NDLEA intercepts Brazilian lady with N3b heroin at Abuja airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a 30-year-old Brazilian lady at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for bringing into Nigeria a total of 30.09 kilograms of white heroin worth over N3 billion in street value.

A statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja stated that the drugs were concealed in factory-sealed coffee packs.

Babafemi said the suspect, who works as a private security officer in Brazil, was arrested at the Abuja airport on Friday, January 23, upon her arrival on a Qatar Airways flight QR1431, following processed intelligence.

He said that after her arrest, a search of her two checked bags turned up 21 factory-sealed packets of Brazilian coffee.

He also said that when the coffee bags were opened, rather than containing the beverage, what was found inside were white substances that later tested positive for heroin.

This, he said, weighed a total of 30.09 kilograms, making it the single largest heroin seizure at the Abuja airport.

“During her preliminary interview, the suspect claimed she brought the white heroin consignment under the guise of coming to Nigeria for holidays,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, NDLEA operatives intercepted two passengers on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Babafemi said that they were heading to Istanbul, Turkey, aboard a Turkish Airlines flight with a total of 3,990 pills of tapentadol 250mg and tramadol 225mg concealed in food items packed in their bags.

Similarly, operatives of the Marine Command of the Agency intercepted a wooden boat loaded with 44 jumbo bags of Ghana Loud in the early hours of Thursday, Jan. 22.

Babafemi said that the drugs, which were a strain of cannabis weighing 1,848 kilograms, were intercepted at the Jakande beach in Lekki, Lagos.

Babafemi said that the shipment had barely arrived from Ghana when NDLEA officers, acting on credible intelligence, stormed the location around 1am, recovered the consignment and the boat.

In another development, two suspects were on Friday, Jan. 23, by NDLEA operatives in connection with the seizure of two bags containing 140 packets of explosives heading to Kano and Kaduna.

Babafemi said the bags were intercepted on a commercial bus along the Kaduna-Zaria highway in Zaria.

He said that one of the suspects was arrested at Karota Park in Kano, while the other was nabbed at Mando Park in Kaduna, in swift follow-up operations.

“An intelligence-led raid at Kwangila, Zaria LGA Kaduna on Thursday, Jan. 22 led to the arrest of two other suspected drug traffickers with 120 kilograms of skunk recovered from them.”

According to the statement, all Commands and formations of the Agency nationwide, NDLEA officers continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), sensitisation activities in schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities, among others, in the past week.

“These include: WADA enlightenment lecture to students and staff of Taraba state command of NDLEA, conducts WADA enlightenment lecture for students and staff of Government Science Secondary School, Jalingo.

“Also, the Osun command of NDLEA delivers a WADA sensitisation lecture to students and staff of Beloved Montessori Group of Schools, Ede, Osun state.

“Owerri City Junior Secondary School, Owerri, Imo; Government Day Secondary School, Otukpo, Benue; and Darawa Primary School, Dutsinma, Katsina, among others”.

Vanguard News