D’banj reacts to attacking Seun Kuti over Peter Obi statement 

*D’banj

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj, has denied claims that he dissed Seun Kuti over his statement towards the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Recall that Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye have engaged in a war of words over the week.

In an interview with TheMicOnPodcast, Seun Kuti claimed that Peter Obi, was an opportunist who could not save Nigeria.

In response to Seun’s claims, Mr P took several shots at Seun Kuti.

D’banj, who appeared to have been named in connection with the conflict between the two artistes, rushed to Twitter to defend himself.

According to the post, D’banj claimed that Fela Anikulapo Kuti, the late Afrobeat legend’s son, has a low IQ owing to drug addiction and should concentrate more on music rather than shouting on social media without providing any solutions to Nigeria’s issues.

The singer in a tweet on Sunday stated that he made no negative statement about anyone on social media.

He said, “This is to notify the general public that I have not made nor can I make any derogatory or disparaging statement against anybody especially not in our industry, nor have I directed the publication of any such material on my behalf. Never! F.

“We may have different political ideologies and express it in our own ways but the irrefutable truth is that elections will come and go and we will and must remain one big family.

“The general public are thus advised to disregard the mischief of a publication maliciously pushed to drive traffic to gossip blogs and stoke non-existent conflict between my humble self and well-regarded colleagues in the industry.

“Thank you.