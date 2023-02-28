Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, 50 Cent to headline Afro Nation Portugal

Nigeria’s hip-hop giants; Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido have been named among the artistes to headline the 2023 Afro Nation concert in Portugal.

The organisers, in a post shared across its social media handles, announced the three music heavyweights alongside 50 Cent, the US rapper, as its headliners.

Afro Nation is an annual event celebrating Africans in the diaspora. The festival is arguably one of the biggest music concerts in the world.

This year’s edition tagged ‘Phase Two’ is set to hold between July 28 and 30 at the Algarve Portimao in Portugal.

“Oshey! #ANP2023 Phase 2 has arrived! Get ready to party with even more of your favorite artists!” the organisers wrote.

— Afro Nation (@afronation) February 27, 2023

On the first day, Burna Boy will perform alongside other Nigerian musicians — including Ayra Starr, Oxlade, Camidoh, and Nissi — and artistes across Africa and the Caribbean.

Wizkid is slated to perform on the second day with the likes of BNXN, Asake, Black Sherif, and Victony.

The final day will see Davido thrill fans with the likes of Fireboy and 50 Cent.

Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy are considered to be the biggest artistes in Nigeria in contemporary times.

Wizkid recently revealed he will be going on a tour with Davido.