Burna Boy, Tems, Rema to perform at NBA All-Star Game

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian musicians are bringing the nation pride by putting Nigeria on the international music scene during the All-Star weekend.

Three Nigerian mega stars will perform at the NBA All-Star Game 2023 Halftime Show, the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced on Wednesday..

Burna Boy, Tems and Rema will headline the NBA All-Star Game 2023 halftime show with an Afrobeats-themed performance on the Sunday at the halftime show will be held in Utah.

Post Malone will open the event with a mix of tunes along with the three Afrobeats superstars.

The National Anthem will be sung by Jewel, and Fast X actor Vin Diesel will introduce the players for the freshly selected NBA All-Stars.

LeBron James will also receive recognition from the league for shattering the scoring mark two weeks ago. The NBA asked DJ Khaled to appear at the halftime show last year, and he did so by inviting Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Migos, Lil Baby, and Gunna to perform as well.

This year’s concert will feature performances by a wide range of musicians, including Janelle Monae, 21 Savage, Cordae, Ozuna, Kane Brown, Nicky Jam, and more.

J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Common, and Quavo are just a few of the musical artists that the NBA has attracted in the past to perform at its celebrity game.

The frontman for the Migos wowed in both of his outings. He had 19 points and took home the MVP honor in 2018. He scored a game-high of 27 points the following year.

The Celebrity Game will air exclusively on ESPN starting at 7 p.m. ET for people interested in watching.