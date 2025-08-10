Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Wizkid, Tyla lead Afrobeats charge at 2025 MTV VMAs

By Ayo Onikoyi

Afrobeats continues to stake its claim on the global stage as the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) roll out a powerhouse lineup of nominees in the Best Afrobeats category — a reflection of the genre’s explosive growth and cultural dominance over the past year.

MTV and CBS revealed the full list of nominees ahead of the VMAs’ return on Monday, September 8, airing live from New York’s UBS Arena and broadcast coast-to-coast on MTV (DStv Channel 130) at 00:00 WAT.

Nigerian superstar Asake is leading the charge with two nominations in the Best Afrobeats category — for “Active” with American rapper Travis Scott, and “Get It Right” alongside global R&B sensation Tems. The collaborations mark a fusion of Afrobeats and global pop that has propelled the genre into new commercial heights.

Another Afrobeats heavyweight, Burna Boy, also lands two nominations. His hit “TaTaTa” featuring Travis Scott earns a nod for Best Afrobeats, while “Higher” is nominated in the prestigious Video for Good category, highlighting his ability to blend powerful messaging with global appeal.

South Africa’s Tyla, who has become a breakout global star, clinches two nominations as well for her track “PUSH 2 START”, which appears in both the Best Afrobeats and Best Choreography categories — a testament to her dynamic artistry and viral dance influence.

Joining the illustrious list are: Rema, with a nomination for his smooth and emotionally charged single “Baby (Is It A Crime)”, adding another milestone to his growing international footprint.

Wizkid, the Afrobeats icon, who features alongside Brent Faiyaz on “Piece Of My Heart”, a soulful collaboration that has garnered critical acclaim.

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea, whose remix of “Shake It To The Max (FLY)” rounds out the category with a vibrant blend of Afro-Caribbean energy and dancefloor appeal.

This year’s Best Afrobeats nominees not only highlight the genre’s rich diversity but also underscore its global influence, with collaborations crossing continents and blending cultures.

With Afrobeats artists dominating international charts, selling out arenas, and redefining global pop culture, the 2025 VMAs serve as another powerful validation of Africa’s sound and its storytellers.